Elderly man who wanted to eat at void deck arrested after refusing to leave

- Advertisement -

An elderly man was arrested yesterday (Apr 7) for wanting to eat a meal at the void deck, despite the police asking him to leave.

With yesterday being the first day ‘circuit-breaker’ measures were implemented, members of the public were instructed to significantly reduce movements and interactions in public and private places. They were advised to stay at home and only go out if necessary, such as to buy daily necessities or for urgent medical needs.

The 71-year-old man was arrested at Block 28 Bendemeer Road. According to a report on STOMP, the police said that the man had wanted to eat at a table at the void deck and refused to leave.

A video circulating on Facebook by one Lin Xiao Fu showed the uncle arguing with two police officers under an HDB block.

- Advertisement -

Due to the new measures implemented, the officers were on foot patrol at the block at around 11.40am when they came across a group of elderly people “gathering around two tables at the void deck”.

According to a police spokesman, “The police officers advised them to go home and not remain at the location. The group complied and left. Shortly after, a 71-year-old man arrived with his packet lunch and wanted to eat at one of the tables. The officers advised him to return home to have his lunch and not loiter in public unnecessarily”.

The man refused to leave and even shouted at the police officers who advised him to calm down and not loiter in public places.

The man was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Other videos circulating online also show police officers asking patrons eating at hawker centres to leave and not loiter.

Social gatherings of any size, in homes or public spaces, are not allowed under a new law on the coronavirus pandemic that was passed in Parliament yesterday (Apr 7).

The ban includes having private parties or gatherings with families or friends not living together, at home or in public spaces like parks and Housing Board void decks, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. /TISG