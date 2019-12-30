Elderly driver arrested after 2 pedestrians killed and 4 injured at Lucky Plaza

- Advertisement -

Two pedestrians were killed and four others injured after a car accident at Lucky Plaza shopping centre on Sunday (Dec 29).

According to the police, who were alerted to the accident at 4.58 pm on Sunday, all six victims were female and between the ages of 29 and 43.

The driver is believed to be a 64-year-old man.

Rather graphic videos of the incident have been making their way online and circulating on Whatsapp messenger.

In these videos, a black car seems to have crashed through a railing by the road, landing one storey below, on a pathway that leads to the mall carpark.

The videos also show two women lying bleeding and unconscious by the car, as well as a third woman trapped underneath the car. At some point, other pedestrians come together to lift the car and drag the woman out. All three women in the video look to be bleeding and unconscious.

All the pedestrians were also taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Among them, the 29-year-old and the 35-year-old were unconscious and later died from their injuries, the police said.

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

