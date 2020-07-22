Elderly devotee allegedly told to wait outside Tank Rd Hindu temple until higher-caste members finish praying

- Advertisement -

The Sri Thendayuthapani Temple at Tank Road is at the centre of controversy after a Singaporean accused the temple of caste-based discrimination. Facebook user Vekaneshvari Jayabal said that temple staff mistreated her elderly father on the basis of caste when he visited the place of worship on Sunday evening (19 July).

The alleged caste-based discrimination against the elderly devotee has sparked intense outrage since Singapore firmly rejects the caste system, which divides Hindus according to socio-economic class, although it is still prevalent in India.

In an open letter to the temple management published on social media, Ms Vekaneshvari recounted that her 68-year-old father visited the temple at about 7pm to pray and was told to wait outside the premises for an hour until devotees belonging to a higher caste finish their prayers.

Revealing that the staff did not allow her father to wait within the temple even when he said he had leg pain, she wrote: “Yesterday my Father, 68 years old – he came down to see his favorite Lord Murugan and was outside the temple by 7pm. But he was told to wait outside and was not able to enter till the the Chettiars pray. And he was only allowed to enter at 8pm.

- Advertisement -

“For 1 hour, he was asked to stand outside even when he complained that he was having leg pains and he asked if he could sit inside. Yet, your staff said sorry have to wait a while more, they are praying inside.”

Chettiar is a caste label that is linked to merchants, traders, bankers and moneylenders in India. Ms Vekaneshvari wrote: “We genuinely want to come and pray and not get involved in your caste system. If you think that you are a very special caste and have a very closed mindset at a place like in Singapore in 2020 — then please declare to the public that only Chettiars are allowed to enter the temple.”

She added: “Are your temple staff that inhumane? This despicable act – even God will not tolerate. Have we become untouchables for us to be treated so differently?”

Ms Vekaneshvari further said this is not the first instance where Chettiars have been given allegedly preferential treatment at the historic Hindu temple. She recounted: “Previously before this Covid-19 pandemic, I have also seen this, when food is served — it will be for the Chettiars first.

“Even for temple ubayams (thanksgiving prayers) — mostly it is all taken up by Chettiars. For Thaipusam, we used to wait so that your caste people can enter in first and give their milk which is much more precious than all of our offerings.”

While Ms Vekaneshvari acknowledged that the temple – which is managed by the Chettiars’ Temple Society instead of the Government-linked Hindu Endowment Board – might want to extend certain privileges to those belonging to their caste, she feels the staff’s treatment of an elderly devotee is inexcusable:

“I understand this temple is owned and run by Chettiars and not HEB. And you might want to have certain privileges for your people who belong to the same caste. “But now to think that you don’t care about old people coming down to temple, making them wait just because Chettiars have to pray first, and after entering the temple asking the common people to pray fast and leave. This is just not RIGHT. How do you even explain this act by your temple staff? Why do this to the non-Chettiars?”

Asserting that she was “extremely disappointed and furious”, Ms Vekaneshvari asked the temple to explain itself. She wrote: “I’m extremely disappointed and furious of (sic) how my dad was treated. He is not a Chettiar, so what ? ALL WE WANT IS TO PRAY TO ALMIGHTY MURUGAN.

“So don’t treat us differently and if you need to keep your caste separate and taken care of in a high level then please come up to the media and declare that this temple will not allow non Chettys to enter the temple.”

In an update, Ms Vekaneshvari said that she was contacted by the temple manager who arranged a meeting with her that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. She said that she is happy that the temple assured her that they wish to resolve this issue quickly. Sri Thendayuthapani Temple told the press that investigations are ongoing.

Update: The Temple Manager has replied me, and I will be meeting them on Wednesday. I'm happy that they have replied… Posted by Vekaneshvari Jayabal on Sunday, 19 July 2020