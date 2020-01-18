Eight spectacular Chinese New Year 2020 events in Singapore that you must not miss

- Advertisement -

The year of the Rat is going to make its appearance on January 25, and according to the Chinese zodiac, it signifies wealth, success and surplus. To ring in this auspicious new year, Singapore is pulling out all the stops to celebrate one of the most important holidays that the nation observes.

Singapore’s street parades, light shows, lion dances and fireworks displays promise to be even more impressive for Chinese New Year 2020. Not many other countries commit to celebrating the new year with as much aplomb, grandeur and revelry as Singapore does, so if you happen to be visiting, you’ve come at the right time! This year’s festivities, which start on January 25 and run till February 8, are looking to be bigger and brighter than ever.

With the celebratory period fast approaching, it’s time to plan your calendar of activities. Get excited—Singapore is full of amazing events for you, your family and your friends to welcome in the year of the Rat with a bang.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations

There's no better place to celebrate Chinese New Year than in Chinatown, right in the heart of the action. From now till February 22, Chinatown will play host to five stunning Chinese New Year celebrations: Chinese New Year Light Up: January 4 – February 22, 2020

January 4 – February 22, 2020 Chinese New Year Countdown Party: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Festive Street Bazaar: January 3 – 24, 2020

January 3 – 24, 2020 Lion Dance Competition: January 11 – 12, 2020

January 11 – 12, 2020 Chingay Parade in Chinatown: February 2, 2020 Make no mistake about it, Chinatown will be a dazzling spectacle of lights, sounds, smells and tastes. Roads will be brightly lit with lanterns that pay homage to the Rat, and for the shock and awe factor—a 12-metre centrepiece of the Golden Rat, with seven other rats following his lead around a mound of gold coins, pink peonies and a huge ingot. For those who love to trawl through markets looking for trinkets, sample sensational local delicacies and discover fabulous finds, the Festive Street Bazaar is the place to be—plus you’ll be surrounded by incredible song and dance performances and celebrations. Feast on Cantonese specialities offered by hawker stalls and get a taste of heritage and culture with family and friends on Chinese New Year, witness the magnificent lion dance competition and catch traditional Cantonese opera shows at Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre. For more details, visit the event website. Website: http://chinatownfestivals.sg/chinatown-chinese-new-year-celebrations-2018/ / Dates: Now – Feb. 22 / Venue: Chinatown / Address: Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd., Singapore 059413 / Price: Free

Chingay Parade

Besides being one of the most awaited events of Chinese New Year in Singapore, the Chingay Parade is also one of the largest street performances and float parades in the whole of Asia. It represents Singapore’s famous multicultural heritage, bringing together Chinese, Malays, Hindus and others alike in celebration.

Chinese New Year would not be the same without the parade’s incredible displays—dramatic floats, dancing dragons and street performers of all kinds (we’re talking clowns, dancers, even acrobats!)—and shows of fireworks, lights and pyrotechnics.

Website: https://www.chingay.org.sg / Dates: Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 / Venue: F1 Pit Building / Address: 1 Republic Blvd., Singapore 038975 / Price: From S$28.50

Chinese New Year at Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios is always a place for the whole family to experience fun and adventure, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t celebrate some of the festive season in this ultra cool theme park. All-time favourite characters will be there, dressed in their New Year’s best, to keep people’s spirits up and gamely agreeing to selfie requests with park goers. Besides indulging in the many thrilling rides on offer, follow the auspicious dragon as it makes its way around the park to the thumping of drums and beats. Website: https://www.rwsentosa.com/uss-cny / Dates: Now – Feb. 9 / Venue: Universal Studios Singapore / Address: Resort World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269 / Price: From S$43

Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2020

The Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2020 at the Esplanade Theatres on the Bay will feature an impressive list of shows by talented Chinese artists from Singapore and around the world—from theatre to dance and music performances. Some programmes that are worth looking into include 7 Sages of the Bamboo Grove starring Nelson Chia and Sharon Au, a special performance by R&B vocalist David Tao, and the very heartwarming The Long Goodbye. For an unparalleled experience of watching classic silent movies to the original scores performed live by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), check out Unspoken Melodies. Website: http://www.esplanade.com/huayi / Dates: Jan. 31 – Feb. 9 / Venue: Esplanade Concert Hall / Address: Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981 / Price: From S$35 River Hongbao Carnival On Chinese New Year in Singapore, it’s part of celebratory tradition to visit the amazing River Hongbao Carnival at the Floating Platform at Marina Bay. It’s an epic celebration of live performances, cultural and folk shows and fantastic street food—plus rides, crafts and games for the whole family. The Floating Platform at Marina Bay will be decked out in full Chinese New Year decorations, with dazzling light displays and colourful lanterns. Some must-see events at the River Hongbao Carnival include the 18-metre God of Fortune, a star-studded music festival with artists from all over the world, and daily fireworks displays. Website: http://www.riverhongbao.sg/ / Dates: Jan. 23 – Feb. 1 / Venue: The Float at Marina Bay / Address: 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805 / Price: Free Spring Surprise

The ever-beautiful setting of the Gardens by the Bay has its own array of events and performances for welcoming in another year of happiness and prosperity. Bask among the flora in the gardens and participate in the New Year festivities. There will be Chinese orchestra performances, traditional lion dances, shadow puppet shows, a festive bazaar and meet-and-greets with the God of Fortune. As part of Spring Surprise, there will be performances of The Story of Nian (featuring music, puppetry and drama) will as well as the Golden Pyro Dragon Dance. Website: http://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/en.html / Dates: Jan. 27 – Feb. 9 / Venue: Gardens by the Bay / Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr., Singapore

018953 / Price: Various prices Huat Huat Land

For a different approach to Chinese New Year celebrations, go cultural with Huat Huat Land. The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre will be decorated for the festivities with a tropical twist—supersized pineapples, bags of gold and mahjong tile lights on the roof garden. It will be the perfect backdrop for celebratory selfies with family and friends! Appreciate the illuminated murals of Chinese New Year celebrations at Huat Huat Land, designed by creative illustrator Lee Xin Li. There is an augmented reality (AR) display of a red packet that delivers sights, sounds and even smells of longtime Chinese New Year traditions.

Website: https://www.singaporeccc.org.sg/ / Dates: Now – Feb. 8 / Venue: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) / Address: Raffles Place, 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906 / Price: Free

Abundance in the Sea

Surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of colours at S.E.A. Aquarium this Lunar New Year. Step into the aquarium as it transforms into an Instagrammable cave adorned with festive décor and displays. Meet eight iconic marine animals commonly connected to wealth, prosperity or even customary CNY essentials including the spotted mouse grouper and the yellow-hued pineapple fish. But don’t leave without catching the Underwater Dragon dance where 40,000 marine inhabitants delight you with a spellbinding show at the Open Ocean Habitat. Website: https://www.rwsentosa.com/seaa-cny / Dates: Now – Feb. 9 / Venue: SEA Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa / Address: Sentosa Island

8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269 / Price: From S$41 /TISG