Eight people suspected of taking part in illegal car race on KPE

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The police have arrested eight people suspected of being involved in an illegal race and dangerous driving on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

A report on todayonline.com on Sunday (May 24) said the accused were six men and two women between the ages of 20 and 42.

The illegal race took place at about 1.30 am on May 16. It was filmed by the dashcam of a car travelling on the KPE at that time. The 24-second video has been circulating on social media.

See the full video here:

- Advertisement -

16may2020 0124hrs KPE towards TPE Formula One in KPE.camcar doing 80km/h Posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Friday, May 15, 2020

The Traffic Police are investigating the case. The dashcam footage helped them identify the suspects. Arrests were made between May 19 and 22.

According to the police, “illegal racing is a highly dangerous and irresponsible act that could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents”.

They added: “The Traffic Police takes a stern view on such dangerous road behaviour that puts the lives of other road users at risk, and will continue to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules.”

According to the todayonline.com article, those found guilty of “any competition or trial of speed” can be fined S$1,000 to S$2,000 and face at least six months in jail. Repeat offenders face a fine of S$2,000 to S$3,000 with up to 12 months in jail.

In the case of “dangerous driving”, convicted individuals can get up to 12 months in jail and a fine of S$3000, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 with up to two years in jail, or both.

All eight suspects are also being investigated for “breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020”. /TISG