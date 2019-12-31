Efron had medical emergency while filming in Papua New Guinea

- Advertisement -

Zac Efron, star of High School Musical, suffered a life-and-death medical emergency while filming in Papua New Guinea and had to be flown to a hospital in Australia.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the actor-singer was filming a documentary series called Killing Zac Effron when he came down with an infection in the days before Christmas.

Efron was flown to Brisbane, accompanied by medical professionals who monitored his condition. He stayed in the hospital for several days and returned to the United States after getting the all-clear from doctors.

The director of Medical Rescue, Dr Glenn McKay, who oversaw Efron’s flight, confirmed to The Sunday Telegraph that the company had assisted a US citizen in his thirties from Papua New Guinea to Brisbane. The doctor did not provide further details.

Killing Zac Efron is about the 32-year-old actor heading into the jungle for three weeks with nothing more than basic gear and a guiding partner.

Efron said last month that he tended to thrive under extreme circumstances and that he sought out opportunities that challenged him on every level.

The actor rose to prominence after starring in High School Musical. He recently starred as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.