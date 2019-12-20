Early reception to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

- Advertisement -

Ahead of its theatrical debut on December 20, 2019, the media, celebrities and lucky others had a chance to attend the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Most of their first impressions were positive but some claim they will need a lot of time to digest everything that fills this final chapter of the Skywalker saga. To keep everyone’s experience intact, there are no spoilers in this article.

J.J. Abrams was responsible for The Last Jedi and this is another project by the renowned director. Familiar faces from the series include Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac as well as previously unused footage of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

It’s a very important entry to the Star Wars series, so you can expect to see a diverse range of takes online once the movie finally hits theatres. Here are some of the reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

- Advertisement -

Jim Vejvoda from IGN said that he is still processing his thought on the movie but overall he would say he liked it but had some big problems with it. He also added that he cannot say he loved it but there is still a lot to unpack.

Terri Schwartz from IGN said her feelings are pretty mixed but there is a lot to like in Episode IX.

Laura Prudom from IGN liked the ‘spectacular emotional highs’ of the movie but felt some choices were an ‘unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi.’

Elizabeth Banks, an actress cried while watching the film, saying that it has the best no-sex love scene she has seen in a long while.

Ava DuVernay, a director called the movie the ‘perfect end to an epic saga’.

Joanna Robinson of Vanity Fair claims that if you loved The Last Jedi, she has some bad news for you otherwise you might be pretty stoked.

Anthony Breznican from Vanity Fair said he absolutely loved this ending of the Skywalker Saga.

Angelique Jackson from Vanity Fair said she cried three times during Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Eric Eisenberg from CinemaBlend enjoyed part of The Rise of Skywalker but claims there is “more that is disappointing.”

Mike Ryan of Uproxx liked the movie but thought it was the most convoluted Star Wars.

Fandango’s Erik Davis dubbed it a terrific finale that was a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story.

Perri Nemiroff from Collider said that the movie had a bumpy start but it finds its footing and “when it does, it flies.”

The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan thinks the only way Episode IX could only have been “ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it.”

Peter Sciretta from SlashFilm believes director J.J. Abrams nailed it even though he has quibbles with the plot.

Variety’s Adam B.Vary feels that he needs a bit more time to digest the film.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis called it good and full surprises despite being ‘a lot’

ScreenRant’s Rob Keyes called The Rise of Skywalker an “immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga.”

“A drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA,” is what CinemaBlend describes The Rise of Skywalker.

Nerdist’s Dan Casey had a one-word response which was “Wow”