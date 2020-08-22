E-scooter rider collided with woman, causing her to fall and fracture skull

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An e-scooter rider was sentenced to jail and a fine on Friday (Aug 21) for colliding with a 24-year-old woman, causing her to fall and suffer a skull fracture.

The accident happened along Selegie Road on Oct 23 last year.

The 61-year-old rider, Chen Yue, was at that time on the way to sell the unregistered device. It was not registered because he had intended to sell it.

Chen was headed towards Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station from Kinata Road. He rode on the footpath along Selegie Road until he reached Selegie Court. As there were many pedestrians, Chen went onto the road and rode against the flow of traffic. While he had an unobstructed view of the footpath on his right, he did not see the victim standing outside the Wilkie Edge mall.

The victim was waiting for traffic to clear before crossing the road. The accident happened when she stepped onto the road. She fell face down on the road, bleeding from her mouth and face.

Chen carried her off the road, while a passer-by called for an ambulance.

The victim suffered a skull fracture, lacerations on her lips and a blood clot between the skull and brain. She needed physiotherapy and acupuncture treatment for her injuries. While her medical fees have been fully covered by insurance, Chen volunteered to compensate her with S$8,000 in May this year.

Chen has been sentenced to six weeks in jail and fined S$500 for causing grievous hurt by a rash act and riding an unregistered personal mobility device (PMD). /TISG