Dwayne Johnson’s friend watches Cats twice but not Jumanji

- Advertisement -

A friend of Dwayne Johnson just tweeted about going to the movies to watch Cats for a second time and the star known as The Rock is calling him out.

The 47-year-old former wrestler wants to know why his friend has not seen Jumanji: The Next Level yet but he has gone to see Cats twice.

In a tweet, Dwayne asked his journalist friend Devan Coggan about watching the movie Cats twice despite them being ‘family’.

In response to Dwayne’s tweet, Devan confirmed that she actually saw the film. She wrote on Twitter that she watched Jumanji weeks ago and that she had to support her close personal friend Danny DeVito.

- Advertisement -

Ever since Cats hit theaters last week, the film has been ridiculed by the media. Cats grossed $USD11.1 million after five days in theaters.

Round 2 of Cats? Devan!!! We family!! Where’s “round 1 of Jumanji”?? 😂🕺🏽 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 27, 2019

Dwayne debuted his acting career in The Mummy Returns and he also played his first lead role in the spin-off The Scorpion King. Dwayne has starred in several successful films such as The Rundown, Walking Tall, The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Toothy Fairy, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Pain & Gain, Hercules, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, Rampage, and Skyscraper.

The actor’s most successful box office role is Luke Hobbs in The Fast and the Furious franchise. He started out in Fast Five, followed by Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. This year, he starred in Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne also acted in the Jumanji franchise such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Dwayne is one of the most successful and highest-grossing box-office stars of all time, with his film grossing over $USD3.5 billion in North America and over $USD10.5 billion worldwide. Previously, he was a professional wrestler for World Wrestling Federation for eight years. /TISG