Drunk man removes barricade tape at exercise corner while complaining that the MOH doesn’t listen

In a video that has gone viral after being shared on WhatsApp messenger, a man who admits that he was drunk was seen holding the barricade tape he tore off from an exercise corner.

The video started with another man filming, who seemed to either be a concerned citizen or an enforcement officer.

Gesturing at the barricade tape, he asked the drunken man, “Sir why did you tear this off?”

“Oh, I’m extremely drunk, so that’s one thing”, the bespectacled and tattooed man answered.

“Call the police”, the man filming immediately told another next to him.

The drunken man continued, trying to explain his behaviour: “I think, personally, that the Minister of Health, it is not that he’s not doing his duty, you see, he’s not listening to us properly”.

“It’s okay, alright, we leave the explanation to the police. You’re drunk . I’m cut short the conversation with you (sic), alright, but this is not the action you should be doing”, the man filming said.

Despite this, the drunken man asked, “How should I tell the Ministry that I want them to listen to me?”

The man filming the video suggested that he write an email,“But we’ve tried. And they don’t technically listen” the drunken man added.

“My question is very simple. If they are in the power – “ he started to say before the video was abruptly cut off.

The Circuit Breaker, set to end on May 4, has seen many Singaporeans behaving rather uncharacteristically, with some throwing things down from their high-rise HDB flats, others making racist comments and pointing fingers, and still others deliberately flouting the rules. /TISG