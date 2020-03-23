Drinking Tiger beer will not destroy Covid-19: Tan Chuan-Jin

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has debunked claims that drinking Tiger beer and beating oneself on the head with a flowering branch will destroy Covid-19.

Mr Tan took to Facebook early on Sunday morning (March 22) to warn against false news and advice on cures for Covid-19.

He gave two examples: Drinking Tiger beer to wash down the virus into the stomach, to be destroyed by gastric acid, and beating oneself on the head with a flowering branch to knock the virus down into the stomach, to be also killed by the acid.

“Jokes aside, do be careful of false news and advice on cures for Covid-19,” said Mr Tan. It is not only “amazingly irresponsible” but also dangerous, he said. With that in mind, he urged everyone to read the official news from the Health Minister and Government. “I mean, Singapore Health Minister and Singapore Government,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Mr Tan has been conducting house visits to ensure residents are aware of the current situation and the country’s initiatives to combat the crisis.

“In times like this, sentiment and emotions can turn quickly if folks don’t fully understand what had happened,” he said and added that anxiety towards the health and economic implications of the pandemic is on the increase.

Over the last few days, Mr Tan has been to Jalan Selamat, Block 111 Lengkong Tiga and Block 50 Chai Chee Road. He also received messages from concerned citizens, providing suggestions and “demanding particular outcomes that they feel is right”. Members of the public have varying views on issues such as the need for a lockdown or school closures. Mr Tan said that he would convey the messages to the committee for consideration.

Netizens were pleased to see Mr Tan “walking the ground”, regardless of the virus. One person was relieved that she could forward a question to him by private message.

As expected, people shared the other “cures” they had heard of, such as drinking warm water every 15 minutes to eliminate the virus. Mr Tan replied to one comment and said that drinking water is good in general.

Cure 1: Drinking Tiger Beer will wash the virus down your throat into your stomach where the acid will destroy the… Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Read related: