Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s PSP eyes 5 SMCs and 4 GRCs

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party is fielding a total of 24 candidates across 5 Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 4 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

Here is the full line-up:

Hong Kah North SMC

The PSP’s Gigene Wong looks to take on the People’s Action Party’s Amy Khor in this single seat.

Pioneer SMC

A three-cornered fight is set for this SMC. PSP candidate Lim Cher Hong, an author and chartered financial consultant, will go up against the PAP’s Patrick Tay. An independent is also contesting this seat.

Yio Chu Kang SMC

The PSP’s Kayla Low will challenge the PAP’s Yip Hon Weng in this constituency.

Ms Low is a chartered accountant and former prisons officer. She volunteers with lower-income families and the elderly.

Mr Yip is a new PAP candidate. He was previously group chief of the Silver Generation Office at the Agency for Integrated Care.

Marymount SMC

The PSP’s Dr Ang Yong Guan will challenge the PAP’s Gan Siow Huang in this new SMC.

Dr Ang, a psychiatrist, contested as a Singapore Democratic Party candidate in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2011 and the now-dissolved SingFirst in Tanjong Pagar GRC in 2015.

Ms Gan is a new PAP candidate.

Kebun Baru SMC

The PSP’s Kumaran Pillai stands against the PAP’s Henry Kwek in this new SMC.

Mr Kumaran is well-known in the media industry as the former chief editor of The Online Citizen before he left to join the team behind the formation of The Independent Singapore as a stakeholder and its publisher. He has the experience of being embedded in the media industry and the start-up scene with a portfolio of fledgling companies under his management as the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Seed, a venture accelerator.

Kebun Baru was part of Nee Soon GRC. It has 22,653 voters. Two in five residents in the ward are Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors.

The Democratic Progressive Party had earlier indicated interest in the SMC but dropped out to avoid a three-cornered fight.

West Coast GRC

The PSP line-up consists of Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Assistant Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai, Mr Jeffrey Khoo, Ms Hazel Poa and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.

They stand against the PAP’s Mr S Iswaran, Mr Desmond Lee, Mr Ang Wei Neng, Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Rachel Ong.

Dr Tan spoke on behalf of his team at the Nomination Centre. “I was the MP of Ayer Rajah for 26 years. I am back because I feel things are not going on correctly, because there is a lack of accountability, there is a lack of transparency, and a lack of independence for appointments of senior people in the government.”

“This forms the basis of a good government and I found it was lacking, and therefore I decided I must come back,” he added.

Nee Soon GRC

The PSP will take on the PAP in this GRC.

The PSP’s five-member team comprises Mr Damien Tay, Mr Taufik Supan, Ms Kala Manickam, Mr S Nallakaruppan and Mr Brad Bowyer.

They will face off against the PAP’s Mr K Shanmugam, Mr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Mr Louis Ng, as well as newcomers Carrie Tan and Derrick Goh.

Choa Chu Kang GRC

The PSP team will comprise former Hong Leong Asia chief executive and former air force Colonel Francis Yuen, academic Tan Meng Wah, fire safety engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad and law school undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming.

The PAP team comprises Mr Gan Kim Yong and Ms Low Yen Ling. Its new members are lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and banker Don Wee.

Tanjong Pagar GRC

The PSP team for this GRC comprises Mr Michael Chua, who runs a private firm in the environmental sector; lawyer Wendy Low, technologist Harish Pillay, senior trainer Abas Kasmani and new face Terence Soon, a Singapore Airlines pilot.

They face-off against Mr Chan Chun Sing, Ms Indranee Rajah, Ms Joan Pereira, as well as new candidates Alvin Tan and Eric Chua. /TISG