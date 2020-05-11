Dr Tan Cheng Bock writes tribute to his mother and wife

- Advertisement -

To celebrate Mother’s Day (May 10), Secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Dr Tan Cheng Bock penned a tribute to his mother and wife.

In a Facebook post on Sunday he wished all the mothers, grandmothers and godmothers.

In his post, he shared, “My own mother was a pillar of strength. Uneducated and alone after my father’s passing, I remember her tears and her despair, as she counted our meagre savings at the end of the month in those days”.

He added that though his mother struggled to bring up her children, she made many sacrifices and stretched every dollar to put food on the table. He said that during her later years, “she was able to sit back and enjoy her times with her grandchildren”.

Sharing photos of both his mother and wife, he added that the latter is “a pillar of strength to me and my family”.

When he was working as a general practitioner at his clinic, or serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Tan wrote that “she took on the main role of taking care of our children, whilst holding a full time job. She is as strong as she is beautiful”.

Last year, former presidential candidate Dr Tan closed down his clinic after it had been in operation for 41 years.

Dr Tan’s Ama Keng Clinic was located in Jurong West.

First opened in 1941, Ama Keng Clinic was situated in the village Ama Keng, 28km away from town and in the Lim Chu Kang Road.

Dr Tan concluded his post by saying, “To all the mothers out there who give so much of themselves to build our families and ultimately our nation, I wish you again, a Happy Mother’s Day”. /TISG