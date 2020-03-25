Dr Tan Cheng Bock urges Govt to avoid potential health crisis by postponing GE

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Progress Singapore Party’s leader, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, gave some professional advice on social media against the holding of the General Elections.

On Saturday (Mar 21), Dr Tan took to Facebook to share why the possibility of GE and the Covid-19 pandemic don’t mix. “As a doctor, I am extremely concerned for those over 60 years old if an election is called soon,” said Dr Tan who also noted that there had been escalated talks of a GE happening in April 2020.

As voting is compulsory by law, there would be crowds gathering at rallies, candidates moving around neighbourhood estates, markets and homes, and every Singaporean appearing at polling stations on voting day, said Dr Tan. “This goes against good advice to practice social distancing by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health,” he added.

“Calling an election now will unnecessarily expose 2.6 million Singaporeans to the virus.”

Dr Tan urged everyone and the Government to follow the advice of medical professionals and institutions, both local and international, in addressing the public health issue. “Let’s listen to the doctors and let them guide our decisions to avoid a potential health crisis,” said Dr Tan.

Members from the online community thanked the PSP leader for expressing concern over the health of the elderly regarding the GE. They also stood by the same opinion that pushing through with the elections poses a potential health crisis.

“Words of wisdom from an experienced doctor and ex Member of Parliament,” said a netizen describing Dr Tan’s post.

Others called for unity in fighting the virus instead of focusing on matters such as elections because “lives are more important.”

Meanwhile, some netizens confirmed that the sudden appearance of their MPs around hawker centres after not seeing them the past five years indicates that the “election is very, very near.”

