Dr Tan Cheng Bock uploads a pleasant surprise: A photo of himself and wife

Singapore – When Dr Tan Cheng Bock surprised netizens by uploading a photo of himself and his wife on social media, many were quick to comment that they were a good-looking couple and to express their support for him and his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the coming General Election.

On Friday (March 6), the PSP Secretary-General and his wife, Madam Cecilia Lee Choon Lian, had attended the 10th Grand Chapitre of the international champagne fraternity, Confrérie du Sabre d’Or, at the Fullerton Hotel.

As part of the “society dedicated to the enjoyment of champagne”, the couple posed for a photo, each with a flute of the sparkling wine.

Dr Tan looked classy in suit and tie, while his wife shone with elegance in an emerald-green dress.

An evening at the Fullerton Hotel last Friday with my wife as we attended the 10th Grand Chapitre of the Confrerie du Sabre d'Or. Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Monday, March 9, 2020

Among those who expressed their admiration of the couple were:

Another commented on the “presidential” look of the couple.

Others noted that Madam Lee had been a supportive and understanding wife.

Also extending their best wishes and “full support” to Dr Tan for the coming General Election.

/TISG

