Dr Tan Cheng Bock, team distribute supplies to needy families

Singapore — As part of an outreach exercise to help distribute supplies to the less fortunate, Progress Singapore Party leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock has distributed items in Clementi, Jurong and Boon Lay.

He and his team took time off on Saturday (Dec 21) to walk around and visit the Housing and Development Board (HDB) units of less well-to-do families during what they called “Operation Outreach”.

In a Facebook post that afternoon, Dr Tan shared photos and added: “Many members of PSP took time off to take part in this exercise of reaching out to the less fortunate in our society. Having identified the deserving families, they went about door to door distributing items for the daily needs of these families.”

On his Instagram page, Dr Tan said in a caption for one of the photos he posted: “I visited a couple of poor families in Clementi, Jurong and Boon Lay this morning to give them some basic amenities for the coming new year.”

The Facebook post he shared also said that many of those who received the packs of supplies were delighted and thankful to receive them.

Over the years, Dr Tan has been involved in various charity organisations, such as the Disabled People’s Association (1985–2006) and the Handicaps Welfare Association (1986–2006).

When he met President Halimah Yacob at the Handicaps Welfare Association’s 50th anniversary dinner last week (Dec 19), he reminisced about the work he previously did as the Member of Parliament for Ayer Rajah. He said: “During my days as MP for Ayer Rajah my community centre was used by the association members for their activities because it was barrier-free with adequate ramps and lifts for ease of movement.”

Dr Tan attended the anniversary dinner as a former patron and mentioned that he met and shook hands with President Halimah, who was the guest of honour. /TISG