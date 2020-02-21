Dr Tan Cheng Bock says “more can be done” for the Budget

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE — “we believe more can be done”, was Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s take towards this year’s Budget.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Feb 20), the 79-year-old Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) commented that both PSP’s, and the government’s budgets were expansionary.

Dr Tan wrote, “PSP’s pre-Budget statement, dated 12th of February 2020, had called for an expansionary budget. Therefore, we are aligned in principle”.

“However”, he added, “we believe more can be done”.

In their official response to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s budget reading on Tuesday (Feb 18), the party questioned the basis of specific key points in the 2020 Budget, such as the postponement of the GST increase.

“We are of the view that a more sizable budget should be allocated to households to cope with the Covid-19 crises as opposed to the current $1.6 billion allocated to the people and households,” the party said. It believes additional relief should be given to “cover the loss of income” that many Singaporeans have experienced because of the outbreak.

“We propose another one to two billion to be allocated to households to cope with Covid-19 crises and economic slowdown,” said Mr Leong Mun Wai, PSP Assistant Secretary-General.

As for the postponement of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) increase, the party acknowledged the government’s consideration of the request, made by many Singaporeans and political parties alike, even if it is for only one year. However, it advised “against a further rise in the GST or any other fees, at least in the next five years”. /TISG