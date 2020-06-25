Dr Tan Cheng Bock reiterates stand on GE, hours before PM Lee announces elections

- Advertisement -

Singapore — During a press conference on Tuesday (June 23) to announce candidates for the coming elections, Progress Singapore Party chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock was asked about the incident during which PSP members had their particulars taken down for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures at a block in Bukit Batok.

Dr Tan had reiterated that it is very irresponsible to hold a GE at this time. “My priority is still with the people. WHO has already warned us of the pandemic and that is my fear.”

He added: “Having said that, I am also concerned that our election here is a compulsory election. Not like in South Korea where it is not a compulsory election.”

Dr Tan said that, despite being from different parties, he was more than happy to send one of PSP’s candidates, Mr Harish Pillay, to help with Singapore’s TraceTogether app for digital contact tracing.

- Advertisement -

“When Harish was asked to go and help, as a responsible doctor and my fear of causing this GE to be worse, I was very happy that Harish was asked to be of help.

“Our party, we don’t practise politics of envy or politics of anger. No. We practise politics of the people. And if Harish can be of help to even the PAP, to get things together nicely,” Dr Tan said.

He added: “At the moment I really feel this eagerness to hold the elections here is really not a wise thing but if they want to continue, as a party we will contest and we will contest well. And we will give advice and give advice that is beneficial to Singaporeans.”

Hours later, it was announced that President Halimah Yacob had dissolved Parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“The Prime Minister also advised that Nomination Day be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and the President has agreed,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a separate press release, the Elections Department said the President had issued the Writ of Election for General Election 2020, with Polling Day on July 10. That day will also be a public holiday. /TISG