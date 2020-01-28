Dr Tan Cheng Bock: PSP now a “serious player”, plans to be in for the long haul

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party is now a “serious player” and plans to be in local politics for the long haul, according to PSP Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Dr Tan said this on Monday (Jan 27) at the launch of its new headquarters (HQ) on the 14th floor of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

More than 40 party members were at the launch, along with members of the media and special guests.

In answering media questions, Dr Tan said: “We have now got our own HQ and it’s also significant because it tells Singaporeans the PSP is going for the long haul. We are not just here for a moment, we’ll be here for a long, long time.”

Speaking to PSP member Joseph Wong, he said: “Many of us sense the emergence of a popular and potent party that is here to stay and make a difference to our political landscape.”

Adding that he had not lost his focus when it came to politics, Dr Tan said: “It signifies that we are a very serious player. We are not just coming here to fight one general election… I’m preparing a team … it’s important that I get some place where they can call it home for them, they can always come here at odd times of the night, day — they have a place to go to.”

Dr Tan said he had a strong team and that the location would be a “focal point” for the party. /TISG