Featured News Dr Tan Cheng Bock on PSP’s 1st anniversary: We have only just...

Dr Tan Cheng Bock on PSP’s 1st anniversary: We have only just begun …

Party leader introduces new Central Executive Committee leadership, new song and its mascot, Otica, The Otter

This photo taken on August 25, 2011 shows Singapore's Presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock during a political rally at the Singapore Expo in Singapore. Singaporeans will elect a new president from four candidates on August 27 in a vote seen as a test of the country's readiness for a more competitive political system after being ruled by the same party for 52 years. AFP PHOTO/Mohd Fyrol (Photo by MOHD FYROL / AFP)

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Featured NewsHome NewsSingapore Politics
- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party celebrated its first anniversary on Friday (Jan 17) and, in a Facebook post, its founder, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, looked back and noted how far the party had come.

Dr Tan, who is party Secretary-General, wrote that the celebrations were a “joyous family occasion”, adding that, “one year ago, PSP started with just a few good men and women. These were loyal activists who had stuck with me through good and bad times. Many were retirees like myself responding to conscience and a sense of duty”.

He said that many sceptics doubted if the team he initially assembled could make any difference or even attract others to join the party. He wrote, “but one year on, we have had an outstandingly overwhelming response”.

Dr Tan added that, along with a growing list of members and even non-member volunteers, “I am heartened to see Singaporeans — patriotic men and women, young and evergreen, white and blue-collar — all stepping forward from all walks of life.”

- Advertisement -

At the anniversary dinner on Friday, Dr Tan delivered the keynote address and introduced the new PSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) leadership, the party’s new song and its mascot “Otica, The Otter”.

In concluding the post, he said: “It was a night and anniversary to remember. Please allow me to share the PSP song that we launched at the dinner. We have only just begun but let’s keep making history together — For Country, For People!” /TISG

Read related: Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s PSP appoints Leong Mun Wai as ASG and four more members into the CEC


Post Views:
0
- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)