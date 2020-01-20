Dr Tan Cheng Bock on PSP’s 1st anniversary: We have only just begun …

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party celebrated its first anniversary on Friday (Jan 17) and, in a Facebook post, its founder, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, looked back and noted how far the party had come.

Dr Tan, who is party Secretary-General, wrote that the celebrations were a “joyous family occasion”, adding that, “one year ago, PSP started with just a few good men and women. These were loyal activists who had stuck with me through good and bad times. Many were retirees like myself responding to conscience and a sense of duty”.

He said that many sceptics doubted if the team he initially assembled could make any difference or even attract others to join the party. He wrote, “but one year on, we have had an outstandingly overwhelming response”.

Dr Tan added that, along with a growing list of members and even non-member volunteers, “I am heartened to see Singaporeans — patriotic men and women, young and evergreen, white and blue-collar — all stepping forward from all walks of life.”



At the anniversary dinner on Friday, Dr Tan delivered the keynote address and introduced the new PSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) leadership, the party’s new song and its mascot “Otica, The Otter”.

In concluding the post, he said: “It was a night and anniversary to remember. Please allow me to share the PSP song that we launched at the dinner. We have only just begun but let’s keep making history together — For Country, For People!” /TISG