Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Ayer Rajah walkabout: “For me, after 26 years as an MP in Ayer Rajah, it felt like a homecoming”

For the first Progress Singapore Party (PSP) walkabout in the new year, Secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock and his team visited West Coast Group Representation Committee (GRC) with about 200 members and volunteers joining him.

The next day (Jan 13), he wrote on Facebook that: “For me, after 26 years as an MP in Ayer Rajah, it felt like a homecoming.

He also shared that he went back to the old Teban and Pandan area in West Coast GRC “to meet old friends and to make new ones. It was a meaningful exercise and experience for the many newcomers in the party”. Dr Tan repeated that it was like coming back home for him, and even in an interview, Dr Tan told The Straits Times (ST), “The reception has been warm. Tell them: I’m coming home.”

The incumbent’s Foo Meer Har, MP for West Coast GRC was also in the vicinity of Teban Gardens, presumably to check out the political developments on the ground. Dr Tan and Ms Foo exchanged pleasantries when they ran into each other at the walkabout.

He wrote: “Personally, I am delighted to see the many changes that have taken place in the Teban and Pandan area. I was was also pleasantly surprised to see that the sapling I planted in 1989 has now become a big tree”.

Dr Tan commended the incumbent People’s Action Party for its good work in the area.

Despite 200 members and volunteers joining Dr Tan during Sunday’s walkabout, he did not give a direct answer as to whether the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) intended to contest the area at the upcoming polls. /TISG