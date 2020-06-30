Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Lee Hsien Yang vouch for PSP’s Francis Yuen

- Advertisement -

The Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and new member Lee Hsien Yang both took to social media to write about PSP candidate Francis Yuen Kin Pheng.

In his post, Dr Tan wrote: Ex-air force colonel Francis Yuen “has lived an interesting life, starting his career as an SAF scholar and moving on to be part of the growth of the aerospace industry in China. Despite his stellar qualifications, he is also a man with his feet firmly on the ground”.

Mr Yuen is one of the party’s candidates for Choa Chu Kang GRC, along with Dr Tan Meng Wah, Mr Choo Shaun Ming and Mr Abdul Rahman.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wrote about Mr Yuen on his own Facebook page as well. He said: “I knew Francis from when we were both in the SAF 3 decades ago. He went on to senior leadership roles in the private sector. What I didn’t know was that he had musical talents as well! I only discovered this when he literally started singing for PSP!”

Choa Chu Kang GRC has been helmed by the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Mr Gan Kim Yong, Ms Low Yen Ling, Mr Yee Chia Hsing and Mr Zaqy Mohamad. /TISG