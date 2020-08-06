Dr Tan Cheng Bock hurt left knee on campaign trail

Singapore — There has been much concern online and hopes for a speedy recovery after Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock shared a video of himself getting his left knee attended to by a doctor.
Dr Tan wrote that the knee began to hurt from all the walking that he did during the nine days of campaigning for the recent General Election.
Dr Tan led a PSP team that contested West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), going head to head with a team from the People’s Action Party (PAP).
The 80-year-old Dr Tan was joined by Mr Leong Mun Wai, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Jeffrey Khoo and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan. The PAP team comprised Mr S Iswaran, Mr Desmond Lee, Ms Foo Mee Har, Mr Ang Wei Neng and Ms Rachel Ong.
West Coast GRC saw an extremely close fight in the GE, with the PAP team getting 51.69% of the vote and the PSP team 48.31%. The PAP team won by just 3.38%.
Dr Tan took to Facebook on Tuesday (Aug 4) to share a video clip of himself getting his left knee attended to by a doctor. “Today, I got my knee taken care of at my friend’s clinic, as it was starting to hurt after all the walking I did during the 9 days of campaigning,” he said. However, Dr Tan assured Singaporeans that he would “be up and about again soon … because there is still much to do”.
Many people flocked to the comments section of Dr Tan’s post to wish him well and to bid him a speedy recovery. Many also thanked him for his concern for Singapore as seen in his willingness to keep serving the country.
