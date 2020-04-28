Dr Tan Cheng Bock celebrates 80th birthday “Circuit Breaker Style”

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock has celebrated his 80th birthday “Circuit Breaker Style”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (April 26), he wrote that, because of the constraints of the circuit breaker, he had “celebrated the most unusual 80th birthday!”

As part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, the authorities have asked people to stay home except for essential activities such as to buy food or groceries.

- Advertisement -

Adding that he celebrated his birthday through online calls with his family and party members, Dr Tan wrote: “Even though in isolation, I am grateful for all the well wishes and greetings that streamed in over Zoom, Whatsapp, and telephone calls! Thank you all my friends and supporters!”

He shared that his wife was there with him for the calls, his daughter brought a home-made cake when she checked on him, and his son in Perth surprised him by ordering his favourite briyani meal and had it delivered.

“And my 6 beautiful grandchildren who ‘visited’ me online to sing Happy Birthday to their Ah Kong!” Dr Tan added.

In one of the photos, Dr Tan can be seen sporting a while barely-there beard, a look rarely seen on him.

All standalone food and beverage (F&B) outlets selling mainly drinks and snacks, as well as hairdressing and barber shops, had to shut by 11.59 pm on Tuesday (April 21).

This was part of a further tightening on businesses during the circuit breaker, which has now been extended until June 1. /TISG