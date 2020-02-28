Dr Lee Wei Ling on LKY’s last will: “Papa knew what he was signing”

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE — In another Facebook post following a Disciplinary Tribunal’s report on the preparation and execution of the last will of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, his daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling, asserted on Friday (Feb 28) that her father “knew what he was signing” as he had “always been the man in charge”.

The dispute revolves around the family home at 38, Oxley Road.

The tribunal had found Mrs Lee Suet Fern, daughter-in-law of Mr Lee Kuan Yew and wife of his son Lee Hsien Yang, guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the preparation and execution of his last will. Mr Lee Hsien Yang was found to be equally deceitful.

Here is Dr Lee’s post in full:

“My father, Lee Kuan Yew, has always been the man in charge, including for his final Will and Codicil. Hsien Loong and his AG have suggested the process was rushed by my brother and/or his wife. But it was my father who dictated the timing,” wrote Dr Lee.

Dr Lee noted that her father’s exact words were:

“OK. Do not wait for Kim Li. Engross and I will sign it before a solicitor in Fern’s office, or from any other office.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s sister also said that, while PM Lee had asserted on oath that “there is no evidence Mr Lee Kuan Yew even knew the demolition clause was re-inserted in the last will”, she disagreed because there was indeed “incontrovertible evidence”.

“Lee Kuan Yew read every page, initialed on each page including below the demolition clause on both copies of the will,” Dr Lee insisted. “Some 2 weeks later, Lee Kuan Yew reread his will. He then drafted and executed a codicil to the will which referenced the will,” she added.

Dr Lee ended her post with this statement:

“Papa knew what he was signing, and any suggestion otherwise beggars belief.”

