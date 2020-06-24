“Dr Chee keeps fighting for Singaporeans, but will Singaporeans fight for him?”: Roy Ngerng on GE2020

- Advertisement -

Activist and blogger Roy Ngerng has recently taken to Facebook to question whether or not Singaporeans will support Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan in the 2020 General Elections.

Taiwan-based Singaporean activist and blogger Roy Ngerng on Tuesday (June 23) shared a recent Facebook post by opposition politician Chee Soon Juan. In his post, Mr Chee addressed Singapore’s GE, which has already been officially announced. “My friends, the Writ of Election has been issued. It’s crunch time,” wrote Mr Chee. He hoped for the support of Singaporeans as he is set to contest Bukit Batok SMC.

Mr Chee also put his written works out there, saying earnings from his published books help him provide for both his family and his campaigns. “I’ve put in much thought and research into writing them in the hope that it will contribute to the moulding of our nation,” he said, before urging people to sign up as campaign helpers and polling agents in the constituencies where SDP is set to contest.

Mr Ngerng shared the post of Mr Chee and said that the SDP leader has “spoken up more than the PAP candidate who was voted into Bukit Batok in parliament,” making reference to Murali Pillai, whom Mr Chee lost to in the previous election.

Citing Mr Chee’s experience as a psychology professor at the National University of Singapore and his credibility among various international organisations, Mr Ngerng pointed that these qualities of Mr Chee have still failed to get him into Parliament. “We keep giving away some of the best and brightest people in the opposition, and it makes me very sad to think that we can have all these good people speaking up for Singaporeans, but we keep making choices that prevents them from doing so,” wrote Mr Ngerng.

“Dr Chee keeps fighting for Singaporeans, but will Singaporeans fight for him? I really do not know.”