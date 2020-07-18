Dr Chee is back — SDP chief heads to the grassroots in Bukit Batok

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan has resumed his grassroots campaign in Bukit Batok, only a week after narrowly failing to get elected from the Single-Member Constituency. He was seen walking the ground there on Saturday (July 18).

“Today, my work at Bukit Batok resumes,” said Dr Chee in a Facebook post. He noted that the party was beginning a “new chapter” in the SMC, involving a grassroots campaign to continue to serve and connect with the constituents, who he refers to as Batokians.

Dr Chee added that he would be announcing details of the initiative in the coming weeks.

“My goal of turning Bukit Batok into a model town suffered a setback, not demise,” said Dr Chee, who lost in the SMC for the second time to the People’s Action Party’s Mr Murali Pillai. Dr Chee received 45.2 per cent of the vote this time, an increase from the 38.8 per cent he got against Mr Murali in a by-election in 2016.

“It’ll be harder to get things done, but that’s my life’s story,” said Dr Chee. “The more difficult things get, the harder I work.”

The online community shared its support and admiration for Dr Chee. His post has garnered more than 5,000 positive reactions and 400 comments to date.

Many also sent him advance wishes for his 58th birthday on Monday (July 20).

A couple of them expressed concern that the SMC would be absorbed into a GRC for the next elections. One person said this could happen when an opposition candidate received 45 per cent or more of the vote.

Dr Chee was even praised by some people who did not live in Bukit Batok.

One person suggested spreading the word about Dr Chee, his cause and his party among people living in Bukit Batok, especially the new citizens.

