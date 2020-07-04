DPM Heng: “This election will be tough” but “PAP is up to this task”

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – During a Party Political Broadcast on July 2 (Thurs) the People’s Action Party and acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat spoke to the public about the upcoming elections that will be held on July 10.

DPM Heng wrote in a Facebook post that the PAP is “seeking a clear mandate to lead Singapore through the storms ahead.”

Mr Heng said that the upcoming elections are going to be unlike any other due to the ongoing pandemic, and Covid-19 has brought unease and upheaval when it comes to Singaporean’s lives, jobs, and futures.

He cites that the PAP’s “urgent priority is to protect lives and save jobs.” He explains that going forward, decisions will need to think further than the “immediate future.” The political party feels that after the effects of Covid-19 on the country, the government needs to focus on how to “grow the economy, build a more fair and just society, and rejuvenate our city into a better and more suitable home.”

The First Assistant Secretary-General Heng says that the PAP feels that one of the best ways to do that is by strengthening their partnership with the public and “bring every citizen on board.”

DPM Heng of PAP also explained that they have not only invested in education, but they launched the SkillsFuture Movement. This is a programme that they believe will improve the lives of Singaporeans, in “any stage of their career.”

Mr Heng also iterates on his FB post that the elections “will be tough.” The group knows that everyone has been affected by the ongoing health crisis and are worried about what’s to come but he also assures the public that “The PAP is up to this task.”

He claims that this is because the PAP’s leadership team is “tested and proven,” along with additional new candidates that will bring fresh insights.

“We will fight hard to deserve your vote – in every SMC and every GRC – for every vote represents a hope for the future,” he added.

He also asks for full support from the people so that they can continue to work and serve the people.

See video of the broadcast here.