- Advertisement -

Singapore — A motorist recently shared a dashboard recording of a near-collision between two vehicles. The concerned person’s message to Singaporeans? “Don’t assume the roads are empty just because it’s CB (circuit breaker) …”

Although the circuit breaker has ended the hustle and bustle of Singapore, the person felt the need to remind Singaporeans that just because most people are home does not mean the roads are empty.

The video recording was shared on Thursday (April 30) on the All Things Singapore, an online Facebook page where just about anything Singapore-related is shared.

The 25-second clip shows a mostly clear traffic junction. However, as one of the cars moves to the right across the junction, it is nearly involved in a collision with a vehicle filtering from the left into the road.

- Advertisement -

The clip drew comments from people concerned about road safety.

<Reader's Contribution by John>Close call. Don't assume the roads are empty just because it's CB leh Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

One person who commented on the video reminded everybody not to assume that the Traffic Police were not on duty. He said they worked round the clock.

Another agreed that fewer vehicles does not mean that roads are 100 per cent safe. A third person noted that there appeared to be even more speeding cases.

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook comments / All Singapore Stuff

While the roads do not have the usual number of vehicles, motorists are urged to follow traffic regulations just the same. /TISG