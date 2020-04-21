Doctor shows love to dormitory occupants during quarantine

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Monday (Apr 20) In a Facebook post today, the Sengkang General Hospital uploaded a video of one of their doctors showing love to a number of foreign migrant workers living in dormitories.

The beginning paragraph of the post explained, ‘While some of us may be in the comfort of our homes with our families, many of our foreign workers are battling fear of the unknown and isolation in the dormitories.’ And with cases of Covid-19 on the rise within the dormitories, these Bangladeshi workers are understandably concerned.

The post continued, ‘Sometimes, all it takes when you are going through a crisis is for someone to assure you that they know what you are going through and are “here for you”. And that’s what our doctors and our medical team are doing at the dorms during this tumultuous period – not just to provide medical care but also reassurance and consolation to these foreign workers.’

As seen in the video, alongside a few other health care workers, Dr Muntasir is shown walking through the dorms with a bullhorn while telling its occupants, “May I have your attention please? I am Dr Muntasir from Sengkang General Hospital and I am here with many of my colleagues to look after your wellbeing. So please, do not be worried.”

Dr Muntasir continued, “As you all know, there is a massive spread of the Coronavirus infection all around the world. Unfortunately, it has come to your dorms too. Should you be afraid? I will tell you that there is nothing to be afraid of as we are already here for you all. We will be taking care of your health.”

He then gave them a full list of things that will benefit both them and the health care workers risking their lives every day for the betterment of others. Here are the rules he gave in verbatim:

Always wear your mask. Please stay in your rooms at all times and please do not go to the other rooms or other floors. Please keep your surroundings clean. Keep your beds clean. Wash your hands with soap as many times as possible, at least 4 to 5 times a day. Those who are carrying out their daily prayers, this is also an opportunity to wash your hands and your face as frequently as possible. This applies to people of all religions.

He then reminded the dormitory residents, “Cleanliness remains the key to fight this disease. All these rules will keep you safe from infection.” He also reminded them, “If you feel unwell, please inform the doctors at the command centre. Do not be afraid and hide things as we are here to help you. We will take care of you.”

During the last portion of his speech, Dr Muntasir reassured the workers once more, saying, “You have done your part for Singapore, you have built the buildings we live in, you have built the roads we travel upon, your contribution to Singapore is enormous. You are one of us and we will take care of you. Be strong, be confident, drive away your fears. We are here for you. Sengkang General Hospital is here for you. Thank you!” /TISG