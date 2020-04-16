Do Singapore’s 4G leaders know their people well enough?

What is surprising is that these steps should have been the norm once the country went into a circuit breaker mode – the Singapore euphemism for lockdown – on April 7.

So what went wrong as the 4G leadership took charge of managing the crisis? The Singapore culture is to trust the government. The initial euphoria over the way the country tackled the outbreak, acting swiftly once the first cases appeared in Wuhan, put many in a state of bliss. Two ministers were put in charge, daily press conferences were held, daily updates on how many were affected were released to the public. International accolades poured in. These lulled many Singaporeans into believing they were in safe hands.

But this is an invisible enemy which attacks without any bias. Whether you are old or young, rich or poor, woman or man, the virus can get into you and even kill.

This crisis has also raised the question of whether the leaders know their people well enough. The ministers and policy wonks are all highly educated and very good at coming out with solutions using spreadsheets and listening to their peers. But these people make up only a small percentage of the population.

The rest are social animals who want to get out of their cooped-up flats more out of necessity. Squeezing yourself into a small home can make life suffocating. Going to the neighbourhood coffee shop, a park, or a shopping centre becomes a liberating experience for many.

The ferocity of the virus has not hit home yet as the statistics are small, compared to those in many other countries. Many are not aware of what social distancing means and what the dangers are if one does not practise it.

But it was the speed and scale with which the virus spread – hitting new daily highs in recent days and reaching a record of 386 on Monday – that has put the fourth generation leadership in a spot.

The spike was mainly from crowded dormitories for migrant workers, with one room packing in between 12 and 20 migrants. Overnight, these dormitories became coronavirus hotspots. By the time the reality hit home, it was a little too late.

Going into a reactive mode, they converted car parks, prepared the Expo facility near the airport, readied flats earmarked for destruction and arranged for floating hotels. All done in double quick time to house those workers who are not showing any symptoms.

The dormitories have become a political problem, too. Their crowded and filthy conditions were brought to the fore with respected Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh asking whether Singapore is a Third World country.