Do Charlie Young’s children prefer their father during this circuit breaker period?

To keep everyone safe from the spread of the coronavirus, the circuit breaker was enforced and everyone has to stay at home. Whether we are regular people or celebrities, being on quarantine is not an option but a must. Singapore-based Taiwanese actress Charlie Young realised something about her husband, Singaporean lawyer Khoo Shao Tze and their twins, Aloysius and Ignatius, 3.

The 45-year-old who has been living in Singapore since 2013 shared on Facebook last Sunday (April 12) on how her weekend went. Charlie and her family had an early breakfast and then Charlie and her boys did some artwork, followed by a story and playing with toy cars. Charlie’s husband then told the boys to let Charlie rest while he played with both of them.

Charlie said she felt hungry and tired of watching them. She then prepared a meal before doing household chores and miscellaneous activities. While she was busy doing all that, she did not realise that things were quiet. When she decided to check on them, she saw Khoo lying down on the floor while ‘the two monkeys’ run around him.

Khoo abruptly opened his eyes and waved his arms saying that he is an octopus. His sons screamed and one of them was caught by the ‘octopus’ and he was unable to stop giggling. The father and sons were playing the same game that Charlie and her sons played the day before but Charlie feels that it is different from what she experienced.

Charlie related that her children asked her to play a unicorn, asking her what sound does a unicorn make. She continued saying that the way they play a similar game with their mother is completely different from the way they play with their father. Charlie then asked her Facebook readers if they feel the same way with their children. She also said that there are so many other things that mothers and fathers handle differently. /TISG