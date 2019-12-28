Did Kylie Jenner’s young daughter Stormi ask for a Hermes Birkin bag?

- Advertisement -

What one usually gets for Christmas is something affordable like chocolates, perfume or socks. However, when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, things are obviously a little different.

Netizens had a meltdown when they heard 22-month-old Stormi Webster (who Kylie Jenner shares with Travis Scott) say “Birkin” when her mother told her there was a surprise waiting for her. Did Stormi really mean a Hermes Birkin bag, which usually costs around £13,000 (S$23,000) or more?

For her Christmas present, Stormi got a massive, custom playhouse from Kris Jenner and it seemed like it was not what the tot expected.

A Twitter user wrote that he could stop thinking about Kylie Jenner telling her daughter that she had a surprise for her and the child responding with “Birkin”. He added that he almost got into a car accident while thinking about it.

Another netizen responded with a more realistic answer to Stormi’s statement, saying the child was obsessed with the movie Trolls. Bergens are the villains in the movie.

Bergens are a race of creatures that eat the Trolls, according to the Trolls Fandom page. Bergens are giants, ogre-like and are usually covered in moles and have broken teeth. Why would Stormi expect them for Christmas since they are the villains of the cartoon?