Did Blake Lively actually allow Ryan Reynolds to dye her hair?

- Advertisement -

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively managed to get her hands on a hair colour kit from her colourist Rona O’Connor. However, instead of leaving it to the professional, she hinted that she just might trust her husband actor Ryan Reynolds to colour her locks. Fans and followers of the blond beauty were amazed that she was possibly willing to take the risk by asking the Deadpool actor to dye her hair for her.

Just in case anything went awry with her hair colour, Blake Lively even asked, “Who needs hair?”

On The Age of Adaline actress’s Instagram story, it was revealed that Blake did not actually trust her husband, Ryan Reynolds to colour her hair. Blake was just making fun out of the situation. The couple seems to be having fun poking fun at each other. A couple of days back, Blake shared a photo of Ryan with a tiny ponytail. She wrote that she dared anyone to forget the tiny ponytail that her spouse Ryan Reynolds was wearing.

Blake is having fun pulling her husband’s leg. They are keeping each other entertained with jokes at the expense of each other. Both Blake and Ryan have a large following on social media and fans are also enjoying the fun. About Blake’s post of Ryan wearing a ponytail, Ryan said that this is what happens when Blake’s birth control ways did not work.

- Advertisement -

Ryan shared that Blake cut his hair during the quarantine period. At the end of last month, he received the haircut and he told Stephen Colbert that Blake had cut it once before and it did not turn out well. According to him, it looked like she did the haircut with a lighter or with gloves made of sandpaper. Although it is fun and laughter, Ryan talked about how his wife impacted his life over the years.

Ryan told Humans of NY at the Met Gala in 2017 that his wife always responds with empathy by meeting anger and hate with it. She takes the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. Blake has made Ryan a more empathetic person. Ryan revealed that he had a fractured relationship with his father but before he died, she made Ryan remember the good times. /TISG