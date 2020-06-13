Details revealed to fans about Nana’s upcoming KBS drama The Ballot

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Nana will be playing the main role of Goo Se Ra in upcoming KBS 2TV drama The Ballot. A teaser poster for the show has been unveiled to fans all over the world.

The drama follows Goo Se Ra in a romantic office comedy where she gets in the middle of other people’s issues, complaints, troubleshoots and fall in love at her company. Nana is seen wearing a blue suit and hitting a baseball bat in a teaser poster. The tagline of the series is “Money is her first intention” which refers to how Goo Se Ra prioritises money instead of getting a job the usual way.

The tagline best describes Goo Se Ra’s practical and serious character. The production team said that Nana’s character Goo Se Ra is a person who feels like she must always speak her mind no matter what. It was revealed that she even decided to run for office instead of finding a job the usual way. Goo Se Ra is an extroverted character who puts everything on the line. She uses a lot of physical strength. Nana does not hold back when she acts because she feels for the character.

The team added that they are thankful for Nana’s love for the drama and they are excited to see her how her hard work translates into the episodes. The Ballot will be airing on July 1.

Nana was born as Im Jin-ah on September 14, 1991 and she is a South Korean actress, singer and model. She was part of South Korean girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red. Nana has acted in a number of dramas such Love Weaves Through a Millenium, The Good Wife, Kill It and Justice. She studied in Ochang High School in Cheongju and was a participant of the 2009 Asia Pacific Super Model Contest.

Nana debuted in After School together with Raina in November 2009 as third generation members with the release of After School’s second EP, Because of You. Nana formed a sub-unit group called Orange Caramel with After School members Raina and Lizzy in June 2010. Nana’s first solo song, Close Your Eyes, was included on Orange Caramel’s third single, Shanghai Romance.

The following year, Nana was part of the After School sub-unit A.S. Red along with After School members Kahi, Jungah and Uee, releasing the single In the Night Sky. In September 2011, she was chosen as the main model for the Tokyo Girls Collection fashion show. /TISG