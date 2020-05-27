Desmond Lee says pre-school children adapt well to wearing of masks

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Sunday (May 24) showcased Temasek Foundation’s donation of face shields to the pre-school community.

Mr Lee noted that each student could either use a face mask or a face shield when schools reopen in phases from June 2.

<<COVID-Safe Behaviours: Wearing of masks or face shields in preschools>> When preschools reopen from 2 June, children… Posted by Desmond Lee on Sunday, May 24, 2020

On May 21, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, in response to the concerns of parents about the length of time children would have to wear a face mask as it makes breathing uncomfortable, said that parents could choose between a face mask or a face shield.

In his post on Sunday, Mr Lee shared the progress teachers and parents have made in easing children into the measure. He said: “Pre-school teachers have shared that the children adapted well to wearing masks after their teachers taught them why this is necessary and how to wear masks safely.”

The Temasek Foundation donation of face shields to the pre-school community will provide around 30,000 staff and 180,000 children with the protective equipment.

“Children will receive child-sized face shields and sanitisers as part of Temasek Foundation’s Stay Prepared initiative,” he said. “We are distributing the face shields to centres as soon as possible, so that most children will receive one when they return.”

However, two people commenting on the post found the face shields to be a cause for concern.

Facebook user 徐盛裕 questioned the efficacy of face shields in preventing the spread of the virus, stating that “germs from cough and sneeze are all around the air … wouldn’t they be sniffed in from around the gaps at the bottom?” This person also raised the issue of possible fogging within the face shield.

The other person, Mr Peter Ong, argued that “no amount of face shield can prevent the wearer from breathing in or out micronic viruses”.