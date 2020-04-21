Deliveroo rider fulfills customers request to say “I love you, hehe” to boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An endearing video of a Deliveroo rider following the request of his customer down to the last “hehe” warmed the hearts of netizens, a much-needed reprieve from the Covid-19 situation.

On Monday (April 20), Twitter user @Naz_Lucenzo uploaded a video of his encounter delivering an order from Bombay Curry Club by a certain Jayce. The delivery notes began with regular requests such as including cutlery in the order. However, there was an additional request “for Ivan,” the recipient. “Tell him that I love him, hehe,” read the note.

This was @Naz_Lucenzo’s reply in the caption, “Working as a Deliveroo rider and I got a special request from a customer to say ‘I love you’ to her bf. Okay la, gf happy, bf happy. Everyone’s happy. You request, I do for you la.” He included #Deliveroo #EssentialWorkers.

Love in a time of corona.

Watch the video which has over 148,000 views and 12,700 retweets to date.

Working as a Deliveroo rider and i got a special request from a customer to say ‘i love you’ to her bf. Okay la, gf happy, bf happy. Everyone’s happy. You request, i do for you la #Deliveroo #EssentialWorkers pic.twitter.com/mmvxsOBLSU — M.N (@Naz_Lucenzo) April 20, 2020

Netizens gushed at the sweetness of the video, commending the rider for being so accommodating. Many hoped he was tipped well for his excellent service.

That is so sweet of you! Aww,” said Jeanette Chin. “This tweet deserves to go viral!” added the healthcare worker. Syahirah Salim asked if the rider could do a delivery order at Joo Chiat or Tampines area because she would love to meet him at her restaurant.

Two things stood out in the video, one the adorable “hihi” of the rider when he forwarded the message and two, his “you got anything to say?” which he asked Ivan. “Love you too,” replied Ivan before the two broke out in laughter. Adorable.

“So cute! I am sure the delivery guy is also blushing,” commented Adelina Lim Wui Heng.

A netizen was reminded of a parcel delivery service commercial where the deliveryman went over and beyond in providing his service.

Hyda Hosman thanked the man for being “super sporting” and wondered if this could be an alternative to surprising loved ones during the circuit breaker period. “Thank you front-liners, for doing this for us.”

