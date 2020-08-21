Dee Kosh officially removed from Night Owl Cinematics video production company

- Advertisement -

YouTuber and former Power 98 FM radio host Darryl Ian Koshy or Dee Kosh has also been removed from local video production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC).

On Tuesday (Aug 18), Dee Kosh’s name was removed from their YouTube video credits and website’s ‘about us’ page.

On Wednesday (Aug 19), NOC released a statement at 10pm confirming it had cut ties with Dee Kosh.

- Advertisement -

In their statement, they wrote: “Dee Kosh is neither a shareholder nor a business parner in NOC. He has, however, been engaged on a freelance basis for our programme, “Food King”. We had prior used the term ‘partner’ to highlight his contribution as a host on “Food King”, however he was never a legal partner of the business”.

They added, “NOC has received a request by Dee Kosh’s management for him to be released from any professional service engagement with us. We can confirm that he has no outstanding or ongoing projects with NOC at present. All further collaborations with Dee Kosh have been put on hold indefinitely”.

NOC also wrote that upon conducting a company-wide investigation across all 37 crew and 24 talents it was found that, “Dee Kosh has not made any sexual advances towards any NOC staff”.

Dee Kosh has also gone on leave from work after several accusations of sexual harassment surfaced on Sunday (Aug 16). The popular YouTuber’s employer announced today that Dee Kosh was on leave from Power 98 radio station where he works as a part-time DJ.

The chain of events unfolded after Instagram user @_Epaul, a 17-year-old boy, wrote in several Instagram posts about how Dee Kosh tried to hire him but later asked whether he could pay him for sexual favours and nude photos. /TISG