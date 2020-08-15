Death of security guard at rooftop bar could have been avoided, says Coroner

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The recent death of the part time officer, Mr Shaun Tung Mun Hon, at 1-Altitude rooftop bar could have been avoided if safety measures were adhered to, said the State Coroner on Aug 13.

Mr Tung had fallen into a 4m-deep pit which had caused his death. While there were barricades and warning signs placed on the second floor of the nightspot where the pit was, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said that there were safety lapses still. She stated that the barricades could have been pushed aside and that the area around the pit was not illuminated. Had safety measures been observed, the accident could have been avoided according to her.

The accident happened on June 9 last year, after Mr Tung spotted two men entering the cordoned off area. Upon seeing them, he ran towards them and shone his torchlight in a bid to warn them of the pit. However, he had failed to notice the pit himself and fell into it.

The autopsy report showed that as a result of his fall, Mr Tung had died due to a head injury. He was cremated on June 11 last year.

Mr Tung’s family intends to sue the 1-Altitude bar for the mishap after the hearing which was held on Aug 12.

You can read more about the case here.