Death and funerals in the time of coronavirus

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – In a post by The Straits Times, some families confess how they are dealing with the deaths of their loved ones in the time of coronavirus and the ongoing circuit breaker measures in the country.

In the article, the family of 84-year old Mr Ng Buck Soon shared how the patriarch passed away from cancer on April 16, which happened to be only nine days after the lockdown began. But because the Ministry of Health (MOH) new guidelines on March 24, some of the rules that had to be followed were that funerals should only be attended by family members, and there should only be a maximum of 10 people at a time attending wakes.

According to straitstimes.com columnist, Janice Tai, Mr Soon had hoped to have a lot of people attend his funeral, along with a live band and some loud drums to “send him off” into the afterlife. Sadly, even his own grandchildren couldn’t be there to say goodbye to him during his cremation due to the 10-people maximum rule, only attending the funeral foot procession beforehand.

Mr Soon’s daughter-in-law, Ms Tan Kin Choo, shared with Ms Tai, “My daughter asked me why she could send grandpa only halfway on his journey. But we do understand and appreciate the need for the measures.” And they weren’t the only ones to go through funeral struggles at this time.

- Advertisement -

The Straits Times article also shared that funeral directors and morticians are sharing the changes they are seeing in how people are dealing with the death of a family member due to Covid-19 and the necessary social distancing rules.

While many families have opted to shorten the length of a loved one’s wake to just two or three days, others have chosen not to have wakes at all, and this has also made it harder for family members to deal with the feelings that normally come with death. This has also created what some might call “disenfranchised grief,” since some family members are unable to send their loved ones to their final resting place while doing their usual rituals. This includes not allowing family members and close friends to join in their grief and mourning during these difficult times as well.

Straitstimes columnist, Ms Tai, spoke to the funeral director at The Life Celebrant, Ms Ang Jolie Mei, who explained that some family members felt guilty not being able to “fulfil the wishes of their loved ones.” Ms Mei even shared, “I saw a family member apologise to his dad during the cremation for not giving him the funeral that he wanted.”

Ms Tai also spoke to a member of the Muslim community, 24-year old Ms Nurus Sa’eedah, who lost her grandmother last April 8. Although they usually bury their dead right after they pass, they are still affected by the circuit breaker measures. Ms Sa’eedah explained, “We could select only 10 people to be present at the burial so mostly we chose the male family members who could help carry the coffin.”

She also explained that the next few days after the burial, relatives and friends usually go to their home to offer their love, comfort and support. Then she went on to say, “But this time no one could come. I told my family to keep praying for strength instead.”

But not everyone could manage to follow the circuit breaker rules when it came to those wanting to pay their respects. Ms Tai shared how 31-year old Mr Oh couldn’t deny his older relatives that came to his late mother’s wake. Mr Oh explained, “We tried to take precautions and placed only four to five chairs per table but by the end of the day, there would be 10 to 12 chairs there, so we added five more tables on the third day to space people out.”

Also shared in straitstimes.com article, chief executive of Dover Park Hospice, Mr Timothy Liu, explained that some families find it harder to curtail the number of wake-goers because, “Culturally, if there are more people sending off, it means that the person had a good life and was well-liked by many.”

Meanwhile, another family found that only having a few people around made the wake more convenient. 47-year old Timothy Foo lost his older brother on April 14 and found that the circuit breaker measures became advantageous. Mr Foo expounded, “We didn’t need to have many people coming to play mahjong, gamble or eat melon seeds. Having a smaller group was meaningful to us as we had a chance to talk to most of the people who came and together share our grief and memories of my brother.”

Regardless of these new rules that both funeral homes and families have suffered in this time of coronavirus, most funeral firms have chosen to help the families grieve by doing live-streaming of the cremation and funeral services for others to be “present.” /TISG