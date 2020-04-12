Dato’ Aliff Syukri threatens suicide after being criticised by netizens for breaking Movement Control Order

- Advertisement -

Malaysian cosmetics billionaire Dato’ Aliff Syukri has gotten into hot soup recently. He faced a huge backlash from fans and netizens after uploading a photo on Instagram.

In the photo, Aliff is seen eating with his children at his mother, Bonda Rozita Ibrahim’s house in Janda Baik, Pahang. The photo caption read that Aliff is very happy to have a meal as a family with his children with ‘village cooking and village atmosphere.’ It was reported that the Cuba Bahagia singer has been travelling back and forth from his place in Kuala Lumpur to his mother’s hometown.

This piece of news caused netizens to be upset, as they said that Aliff has failed to obey the current movement control order (MCO). Netizens said that the D’Herbs entrepreneur is in the wrong for violating the MCO. Some of them even questioned how Aliff could travel with his children without being stopped by the police. Netizens also urged the authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the billionaire.

Following the backlash, Aliff clarified that he did not break the rule. In a social media post, he can be seen crying as he talked about the matter. He asked his audience what was the matter with them as whatever Aliff does, he gets condemned. Aliff said he felt so sad and that he did not bother anyone. He said that all he did was to stay at Sugeh Hill Resort Janda Baik. Also, some photos that he uploaded are old ones instead of the latest ones.

The singer also said he has run out of ideas on how to please everyone who keeps criticising him. He said that Malaysians find fault in his singing, his business and his trips. He also lamented that people do not understand his problems but only focus on his weakness and shortcomings.

With all the negative backlash, Aliff said he is sick of all the drama happening around him. He said he was sick of being Aliff Syukri Kamarulzaman and that there is more sorrow than happiness. The D’Herbs entrepreneur said that he cannot seem to do anything right in people’s eyes.

He continued that he is not an angel but a human. What hurts him the most are wolves in sheep’s clothing. In a shocking revelation, Aliff added that he even has suicidal thoughts because everyone was focusing on his faults and wrongdoing. Unfortunately, instead of netizens consoling him, netizens harshly asked him to stop the drama and ‘please die.’ /TISG