Dancer Nichols sorry for accusing BLACKPINK’s Lisa of plagiarism

YouTuber and choreographer Cierra Nichols has publicly apologised to BLACKPINK’s Lisa for accusing her of plagiarising her choreography.

Nichols had earlier reportedly accused the Thai-born singer of copying her dance moves for the song Mushroom Chocolate by QUIN and 6lack.

Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban) had uploaded the dance to the song in a clip on her personal YouTube channel Lilifilm Official. She had credited the choreography to Cheshir Ha.

Nichols had made the accusation on her Instagram Story. “In today’s episode of Let’s Steal From Black People, a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us.”

Her post drew backlash from BLACKPINK’s fans (known as Blinks), who compared the two dances and said the videos only shared a likeness in aesthetics. Nichols apologised on Sunday (April 26) to Lisa, her label YG Entertainment, Ha and Bloc Talent Agency.

She said that, as an artist, she felt deeply for her craft and that led her to say things she felt compassionate about. However, it could have been delivered better and should not be delivered when she was emotionally charged without serious thought. Nichols also took responsibility for what happened. The dancer withdrew her accusations towards Lisa and said that the lesson taught her about grace and humility.

While Blinks came to Lisa’s defence, she herself had not responded to the accusations or the situation.

Nichols made her Twitter account private after the incident.

Born Pranpriya Manoban on March 27, 1997, Lisa is a Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea. She officially joined South Korean girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016. /TISG