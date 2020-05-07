Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 7, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 788 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (May 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 20,198 cases with 20 reported deaths.

Of the 788 new cases, 759 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Another 16 belong to the same status but live outside dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, 13 come from the local community, 11 of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and another two possess work passes.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of 16 new cases per day to an average of 10 per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of nine cases per day to four cases per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, seven new clusters were identified: 20 Benoi Lane (11 cases), 5 Fourth Chin Bee Road (38 cases), 36 & 38 Kian Teck Drive (six cases), Tampines Street 62 (10 cases), 14 Tech Park Crescent (one case), 50A Tuas Link 4 (16 cases), and 35 Tuas View Walk 2 (one case).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,526 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday while the total of recovered patients went up to 1,634. Twenty-three patients remain in critical condition. /TISG