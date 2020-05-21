Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 21, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 570 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (May 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 29,364 cases with 22 reported deaths.

Of the 570 new cases, 562 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the eight remaining cases from the local community, two are Singaporeans and permanent residents while another six possess work passes.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of eight new cases per day to an average of five per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of three cases per day to two cases per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, two new clusters were identified: 29 Senoko South Road (four cases) and 144 Tagore Lane (one case).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Meanwhile, the cluster located at the construction site at Project Glory (50 Market Street) has been closed as there have been no cases linked to this cluster for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days).

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,586 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total of recovered patients went up to 11,207 as 842 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Eleven patients remain in critical condition.