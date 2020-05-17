Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 465 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday (May 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 27,356 cases with 22 reported deaths.

According to the MOH, the lower number of new cases is partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue.

Of the 465 new cases, 457 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Another three belong to the same status but live outside dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, five come from the local community, four of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and one with a work pass.

There has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of nine new cases per day to an average of three per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of three cases per day to one case per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, three new clusters were formed: 9 Sungei Kadut Way (two cases), 7 Tech Park Crescent (two cases) and 137 Tuas View Square (five cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,569 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday while the total of recovered patients went up to 8,342 as 1,094 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Sixteen patients remain in critical condition.

The latest reported death was from 67 year-old Singapore Citizen, Case 1516, who passed away from Covid-19 related complications on May 15. He tested positive for the virus on April 7 and was warded at Sengkang General Hospital.