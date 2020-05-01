Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 1, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 528 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday (April 30), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 16,169 cases.

A 58-year-old female Singapore citizen, case 703, passed away due to Covid-19 complication on April 30. She tested positive for the virus on March 26 and was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The country now has 15 reported deaths from complications due to Covid-19.

Of the 528 new cases, 448 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Another 31 belong to the same status but live outside dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, 9 come from the local community, 6 of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and another 3 possess work passes.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of 25 new cases per day to an average of 14 per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 17 cases per day to seven cases per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, 12 new clusters were identified: Institute of Mental Health at 10 Buangkok View (three cases), 9 Benoi Crescent (12 cases), 24 Benoi Place (12 cases), 2 Fan Yoong Road (three cases), 10 Gul Drive (eight cases), 23 Kaki Bukit Road 6 (five cases), 17 Soon Lee Road (one case), JTC Space @ Tuas (one case), 1 Tuas Avenue 10 (20 cases), 2 Tuas Avenue 10 (five cases), 81 Tuas South Street 5 (14 cases) and 54/56 Tuas View Square (three cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,449 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Thursday while the total of recovered patients went up to 1,244. Twenty-two patients remain in critical condition.