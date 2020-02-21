Daily brief: COVID-19 update for Feb 21, 2020

ASIA: The Diamond Princess cruise ship captain announced that two passengers have died of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 634 confirmed cases on the ship. The deceased were in their 80s and had been in hospital in Japan, which has 94 confirmed cases all in all. On Thursday ( Feb 20), 244 passengers who were cleared of the virus disembarked from the cruise ship, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. South Korea has reported a spike in cases—45 new cases, bringing the country total to 156. The country has also reported a death in South Korea, a patient who tested positive for the virus after their death. Iran reported three additional coronavirus cases and two deaths, bringing the countrywide total cases to five. Schools and universities in Qom province have been closed down after the coronavirus deaths. Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on Thursday until further notice and advised its citizens not to travel to Qom, Iran. No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID1-19.

EUROPE: Ukraine reported that a plane with Ukrainian citizens and other foreigners evacuated from Wuhan arrived today at Kharkiv Airport in eastern Ukraine. They will placed under observation and quarantine for 14 days. There are currently no diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Ukraine. The United Kingdom has announced that an evacuation flight for British nationals on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be leaving on Friday (Feb 21). No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID1-19.

AMERICA: The United States, which confirmed one new case of the virus and raised the total to 16 cases, issued a new travel advisory for Japan, encouraging people not to travel there for the meantime. US health experts are part of the World Health Organization (WHO) team in China investigating the COVID-19 outbreak. There are also experts from Singapore, Korea, Japan, Nigeria, Germany and Russia on the team, which includes experts in epidemiology, virology, clinical management, outbreak control and public health. Canada also confirmed one new case of COVID-19, bringing the country tally to nine cases.