Daily brief: COVID-19 update for Feb 21, 2020

More than 1,100 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the virus have been reported in 29 countries and territories outside mainland China

The latest updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Infographic: The Independent SG (*The total death count now stands at 2,247)

Miren Gonzalez

As of 11am, Feb 21, 2020:

WORLD COUNT: There are 76,724 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world. A total of 30 countries and territories have been affected so far. The number of deaths has risen to 2,247. Across the world, a total of 12,065 are in critical condition, while 18,524 previously infected persons have recovered. The coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in Wuhan, China. More than 1,100 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the virus have been reported in 29 countries and territories outside mainland China. The death count outside of mainland China is as follows: France, 1 death; Hong Kong, 2 deaths; Iran, 2 deaths; Japan, 3 deaths; Philippines, 1 death.

CHINA: There are 75,465 confirmed cases of infection in China. The country’s death count now stands at 2,236 people. Chinese officials said that testing capacities for the coronavirus have been improved, and now only laboratory-determined cases count as the new definition of “confirmed cases“. Of the new confirmed cases in China, 29 are foreign nationals; two have died, 18 have since been discharged and nine are under isolation being treated. After China announced that it was expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters over an opinion piece entitled “China Is The Real Sick Man of Asia”, the Chinese foreign ministry said that their press credentials would be revoked.

Hong Kong currently has 69 cases of the virus, and Macao’s case count stands at 10 cases.

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Feb 20), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed one additional cases of COVID-19 in the country. Singapore’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 85. Contact tracing is currently ongoing to look for connections to previous cases or any travel history to China. Three patients were discharged from hospital.

ASEAN: No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.

ASIA: The Diamond Princess cruise ship captain announced that two passengers have died of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 634 confirmed cases on the ship. The deceased were in their 80s and had been in hospital in Japan, which has 94 confirmed cases all in all. On Thursday ( Feb 20), 244 passengers who were cleared of the virus disembarked from the cruise ship, which is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. South Korea has reported a spike in cases—45 new cases, bringing the country total to 156. The country has also reported a death in South Korea, a patient who tested positive for the virus after their death. Iran reported three additional coronavirus cases and two deaths, bringing the countrywide total cases to five. Schools and universities in Qom province have been closed down after the coronavirus deaths. Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on Thursday until further notice and advised its citizens not to travel to Qom, Iran. No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID1-19.

EUROPE: Ukraine reported that a plane with Ukrainian citizens and other foreigners evacuated from Wuhan arrived today at Kharkiv Airport in eastern Ukraine. They will placed under observation and quarantine for 14 days. There are currently no diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Ukraine. The United Kingdom has announced that an evacuation flight for British nationals on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be leaving on Friday (Feb 21). No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID1-19.

AMERICA: The United States, which confirmed one new case of the virus and raised the total to 16 cases, issued a new travel advisory for Japan, encouraging people not to travel there for the meantime. US health experts are part of the World Health Organization (WHO) team in China investigating the COVID-19 outbreak. There are also experts from Singapore, Korea, Japan, Nigeria, Germany and Russia on the team, which includes experts in epidemiology, virology, clinical management, outbreak control and public health. Canada also confirmed one new case of COVID-19, bringing the country tally to nine cases.

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s case count is at 17 cases, and New Zealand has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in the country.

AFRICA: No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.
