Daily brief: COVID-19 update for Feb 21, 2020

As of 11am, Feb 21, 2020:
WORLD COUNT: There are 76,724 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world. A total of 30 countries and territories have been affected so far. The number of deaths has risen to 2,247. Across the world, a total of 12,065 are in critical condition, while 18,524 previously infected persons have recovered. The coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in Wuhan, China. More than 1,100 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from the virus have been reported in 29 countries and territories outside mainland China. The death count outside of mainland China is as follows: France, 1 death; Hong Kong, 2 deaths; Iran, 2 deaths; Japan, 3 deaths; Philippines, 1 death.
CHINA: There are 75,465 confirmed cases of infection in China. The country’s death count now stands at 2,236 people. Chinese officials said that testing capacities for the coronavirus have been improved, and now only laboratory-determined cases count as the new definition of “confirmed cases“. Of the new confirmed cases in China, 29 are foreign nationals; two have died, 18 have since been discharged and nine are under isolation being treated. After China announced that it was expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters over an opinion piece entitled “China Is The Real Sick Man of Asia”, the Chinese foreign ministry said that their press credentials would be revoked.
|Country,
Other
|
Total Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Serious,
Critical
|China
|75,465
|+889
|2,236
|+118
|18,308
|12,017
|Diamond Princess
|634
|2
|17
|27
|S. Korea
|156
|+45
|1
|16
|Japan
|94
|1
|20
|4
|Singapore
|85
|37
|4
|Hong Kong
|69
|2
|6
|6
|Thailand
|35
|17
|2
|Taiwan
|24
|1
|2
|1
|Malaysia
|22
|17
|Australia
|17
|11
|Germany
|16
|13
|USA
|16
|+1
|5
|Vietnam
|16
|14
|France
|12
|1
|7
|Macao
|10
|6
|Canada
|9
|+1
|2
|U.K.
|9
|8
|U.A.E.
|9
|3
|1
|Iran
|5
|2
|Italy
|4
|3
|Philippines
|3
|1
|2
|India
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|2
|Spain
|2
|2
|Belgium
|1
|1
|Cambodia
|1
|1
|Egypt
|1
|1
|Finland
|1
|1
|Nepal
|1
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|Sweden
|1