Daily brief: Covid-19 update for April 26, 2020

Singapore – An additional 618 confirmed cases of Covid-19 was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (April 25), indicating a decrease in the number of new cases in the community from 31 cases per day to an average of 23 cases per day in the past week.

To date, Singapore has a total of 12,693 confirmed cases of the virus, with 12 reported deaths. There are 1,002 recovered patients, while 24 remain in critical condition.

According to the MOH’s latest update, seven new clusters were identified: ASPRI-Westlite Papan, Kian Teck Hostel, SCM Tuas Lodge, Northpoint City, 21 Defu South Street, and construction sites West Coast Vale and 8 Martin Place.

Of the new cases reported, a total of 597 were work permit holders living in dormitories while 12 were work permit holders reside outside dormitories. Seven of the confirmed cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, two with work passes or long-term visit passes.

MOH confirmed that they were successful in linking 81 per cent of the new cases to known clusters. The remaining numbers are pending in contact tracing.

Local clusters



Clusters in dormitories

S11 dormitory remains the largest cluster with 2,268 confirmed cases to date.

