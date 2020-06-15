Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 15, 2020, first imported case in over a month

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 407 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday (June 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now passed the 40,000-mark with a total of 40,604 cases with 26 reported deaths.

Of the 407 new cases, 397 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Nine of remaining cases come from the local community, where four are Singaporeans, one a work pass holder and four with work permits.

A Bangladeshi who arrived in Singapore on June 10 to seek medical treatment not related to Covid-19 was the first imported case in the country since May 10. The man submitted a health declaration stating he had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the virus. He was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on June 13, said MOH. Contact tracing is being conducted.

- Advertisement -

Of the nine cases in the community, eight had been picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening. One had already been placed on quarantine, said the MOH in their update.

According to the MOH, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable, with an average of eight cases per day during the past two weeks. The same number applies for unlinked cases which also remained stable the past two weeks.

Local clusters

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,748 confirmed cases to date.

The total number of recovered patients went up to 29,589 as 781 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Two patients remain in critical condition, while 10,751 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 238 confirmed cases still in hospitals.

On June 12, a 73-year-old male Singaporean citizen, Case 161, passed away due to Covid-19-related complications. He tested positive for the virus on March 9 and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, said the MOH. The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, the MOH confirmed.