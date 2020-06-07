Daily brief: Coronavirus update for June 7, 2020, five asymptomatic from increasing number of community cases

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 344 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday (June 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 37,527 cases with 25 reported deaths.

Of the 344 new cases, 337 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the seven remaining cases from the local community, three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and four with work permits.

Five out of the seven cases in the community are asymptomatic, said the MOH. They have been swabbed as part of their proactive surveillance and screening.

According to the MOH, there has been an increase in new cases within the community, which had an average of five new cases per day to an average of seven per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

Local clusters

Clusters linked to dormitories

Two new clusters were formed: dormitories at Beyond Tuas South Boulevard (three cases) and 10 Kwong Min Road (six cases).

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,722 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday while the total number of recovered patients went up to 24,559 as 350 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Four patients remain in critical condition, while 12,635 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities. There are currently 308 confirmed cases still in hospitals.